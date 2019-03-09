Southern Arizonans graduate from U.S. Air Force boot camp in March

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several southern Arizonans have recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas; completing an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared E. Roderick is the son of Jameson C. Roderick of Tucson and Tyra L. Smith of Lakewood, CO. He is a 2014 graduate of Marana High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandro Martinez is the son of Lidia Martinez of Tucson and brother of Manny and Gilbert Martinez of Tolleson. He is a 2010 graduate of Cholla High Magnet School. He earned an associate degree in 2015 from Pima Community College, Tucson.
