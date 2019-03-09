4th year for Hermitage job-skills program partnership

“We have learned a nice variety of job skills while here at the Hermitage. We have learned how to do laundry, wash dishes, wash and sort aluminum cans, clean bathrooms, and many more tasks," said Kelly Watters, an Instructional Specialist with TUSD-ACT. "The jobs of the volunteers here is very important; they help take care of the kitties and we believe having the students [here] helps out the Hermitage a lot and we’ve been told that by the staff and fellow volunteers. We have learned a lot over the years and enjoy working with and communicating with fellow volunteers of the Hermitage. We really enjoy volunteering at the Hermitage.”