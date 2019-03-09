Tucson Police: Domestic violence suspect on run, should be considered armed and dangerous

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help to find a man accused of a host of violent crimes.
The TPD said Jamie Jackson, 40, is facing charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault and failure to appear.
Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the TPD. If you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
Jackson has made suicidal statements and has said he will shoot at any law enforcement officers he sees in the hope of dying.
Jackson allegedly has a criminal history that includes arrests for domestic violence.
The TPD said the arrest warrants were issued Friday, March 8 when Jackson did not appear in court.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.