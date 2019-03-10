12 Arizona Softball finally gets a Top 10 win

TUCSON, AZ - #12 Arizona Softball run-ruled a No. 1 team in the country for the 1st time in program history Saturday night, beating Florida State 11-3 in five innings.
The Wildcats (18-6) entered Saturday with 16 victories over top-ranked teams in school history.
UA was led offensively by catcher Dejah Mulipola, who hit a pair of two-run home runs, her ninth and tenth of the season.
Meanwhile, Gina Snyder (3-0), making her fourth career start, shut down the nation’s top offense, allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
The victory was also the Wildcats first this season over a Top 10 opponent (1-4). UA is 5-4 vs. ranked opponents on the season.
Arizona (18-6) and Florida State (24-2) square off in the final game of the series on Sunday at noon.
David Kelly contributed to this story.