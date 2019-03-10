Armed robbery suspects arrested in Cochise County

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman suspected of committing an armed robbery at a gas station in Cochise County have been arrested.
Sheriff's deputies booked Adam Marcel Kalini, 33, and Amber Dan Beckman, 32, into the county jail Saturday, March 9. A press release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office stated the two are from La Verne, California.
Investigators first responded to a call about a woman knocking on a door in Mescal at approximately 4:40 a.m. The girl stated she was working at the Quik Pic when Kalini and Bechman entered the store.
She said Kalini pulled a knife on her and Beckman emptied the register, according to the press release.
It stated the clerk escaped the suspects, reached a nearby home and was later treated for knife wounds at the hospital.
Deputies issued alerts to surrounding agencies and heard back from the Benson Police Department by the afternoon. The agency received calls about a man and women knocking on doors to find help with a flat tire. Police officers caught up with the two and detained them until sheriff's deputies positively identified them as the suspects from the armed robbery, according to the release.
Both suspects were arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
