FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get your rain boots and hairspray ready!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13): A strong system is going to move in next week bringing widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with temperatures falling into the lower-40ss.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 40% chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Highs in the upper-60s. Rain chances increase overnight (70%).
TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper-50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the lower-70s.
SATURDAY: Lower-70s under sunny skies.
