FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get your rain boots and hairspray ready!

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 9, 2019 at 5:26 PM MST - Updated March 9 at 8:24 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13): A strong system is going to move in next week bringing widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with temperatures falling into the lower-40ss.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 40% chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Highs in the upper-60s. Rain chances increase overnight (70%).

TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the lower-70s.

SATURDAY: Lower-70s under sunny skies.

