Karl Eller, UA alumnus, businessman and advertising executive dies

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona alumnus and successful businessman, Karl Eller, has died at the age of 91. Eller peacefully passed away in his home according to KPHO.
In his career, Karl Eller helped a Phoenix company, Circle K, become one of the largest in the nation. He also got involved in the business of media when he became the head of Columbia Pictures.
Eller believed that entrepreneurs could develop through an education. As a creator in the Chris and Carol McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship, Eller has given millions of dollars in support of their programs.
Karl Eller was known for his “enterprising spirit, his capacity for innovation, and his drive to distinguish his own life by contributing to the development of his community make him a true namesake,” according to his U of A biography.
