Roadrunners losing streak stretches to seven games

As the Coyotes continue to surge toward the playoffs, Tucson’s chances are slipping away

The Roadrunners have dropped seven points out of a playoff spot as a result of their seven-game losing streak. (Photo courtesy: Ontario Reign)
March 10, 2019 at 1:21 AM MST - Updated March 10 at 1:21 AM

TUCSON, AZ - The Roadrunners lost a seventh straight game on Saturday night, falling to the Ontario Reign 5-2 at Tucson Arena.

The Reign beat Adin Hill three times within the first six minutes of the second frame to go up by a trio.

Michael Bunting scored one of Tucson’s two goals to become the first player in Roadrunners history to record 100 points with the franchise.

Tucson went just 1-for-6 on the power play in the game.

The Roadrunners (24-22-5-2) return to action Friday night in Stockton.

David Kelly contributed to this story.