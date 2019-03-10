Roadrunners losing streak stretches to seven games

TUCSON, AZ - The Roadrunners lost a seventh straight game on Saturday night, falling to the Ontario Reign 5-2 at Tucson Arena.
The Reign beat Adin Hill three times within the first six minutes of the second frame to go up by a trio.
Michael Bunting scored one of Tucson’s two goals to become the first player in Roadrunners history to record 100 points with the franchise.
Tucson went just 1-for-6 on the power play in the game.
The Roadrunners (24-22-5-2) return to action Friday night in Stockton.
David Kelly contributed to this story.