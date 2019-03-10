Serious crash closes Valencia Road at 6th Ave in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police temporarily closed part of Valencia Road on Tucson’s south side to investigate a crash on Saturday, March 9.
A tweet from department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan at 8:58 p.m. stated the crash was just west of 6th Avenue at Missiondale Road.
The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Dugan. At least one person was seriously hurt.
Traffic headed eastbound was restricted and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
