ACTION DAY: Get ready for a rainy start to the work week

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Monday, March 11 and Tuesday March 12 because of wind and rain.
A storm system will move across southern Arizona, bringing widespread valley rain and significant mountain snow Monday through Wednesday along with cool temps and breezy conditions.
MONDAY: 30 percent chance for showers throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy. Rain chances increase overnight to 80 percent.
TUESDAY: 90 percent chance for rain. Daytime highs will be much cooler in the upper 50s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Low 70s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
