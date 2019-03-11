Cats’ Refsnyder swinging for a big league spot with Diamondbacks

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - He won a NCAA Championship with the Arizona Wildcats and now Rob Refnsyder would like to win a World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Refsnyder is in D-backs camp this spring training on a non-roster invitation.
He is one of two Wildcat alum on invite this spring for Arizona, joining 2016 College World Series runner-up Kevin Ginkel.
Refsnyder, a member of the Wildcats’ 2012 national championship team, has a long road ahead of him if he intends to make the final 25-man roster.
He’s currently hitting just .143 (3-for-21) in 14 spring games with six strikeouts.
The current Phoenix resident was drafted in the 5th round by New York Yankees in 2012. He made his Major League debut on July 11, 2015 and has played in the last four big league seasons with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Devil Rays.
Refsnyder, a career .218 hitter with four home runs, is back to primarily playing outfield after he was shifted to second base by the Yankees early in his professional career.
The right-handed hitter batted .343 in three seasons at UA.
