FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Valley rain and mountain snow start off the workweek!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will move across Southern Arizona bringing us widespread valley rain and significant mountain snow Monday through Wednesday along with cool temps and breezy conditions.
MONDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 30% chance for showers throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy. Rain chances increase overnight (80%).
TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 90% chance for rain. Daytime highs will be much cooler in the upper 50s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Low 70s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
