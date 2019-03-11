FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter is coming....for a few days.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A strong and cool storm system will move across Southern Arizona bringing us widespread valley rain and significant mountain snow Monday through Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers later tonight (10%). Temperatures falling into the mid-40s.
MONDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 20% chance for isolated showers throughout the day. Highs in the lower-70s. Rain chances increase overnight (80%).
TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 90% chance for widespread rain. Daytime highs will be much cooler in the upper-50s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
SATURDAY: Lower-70s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid-70s.
