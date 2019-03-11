FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter is coming....for a few days.

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 10, 2019 at 5:16 PM MST - Updated March 10 at 5:24 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A strong and cool storm system will move across Southern Arizona bringing us widespread valley rain and significant mountain snow Monday through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers later tonight (10%). Temperatures falling into the mid-40s.

MONDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 20% chance for isolated showers throughout the day. Highs in the lower-70s. Rain chances increase overnight (80%).

TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 90% chance for widespread rain. Daytime highs will be much cooler in the upper-50s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

SATURDAY: Lower-70s under sunny skies.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid-70s.

