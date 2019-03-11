Fun, Fast, Football: Sugar Skulls have fans on their feet in home opener

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Half the field, double the football and triple the fun.
The front office of Tucson’s new indoor football team promised to ‘sell the sizzle’ and fans finally got to experience it Sunday.
The Sugar Skulls (2-0) were welcomed by a nice crowd on their home turf at the Tucson Convention Center.
It was something locals like Trevor Cameron had been waiting for since owners announced the Indoor Football League would be in coming to the Old Pueblo last August.
“We bought our season tickets about four months ago, picked out these specific seats, because we knew where the action was," said Cameron.
For some, the game was something new to check out. For others, it was supporting their family on the sideline.
“I think what’s beautiful is it really embraces the Tucson community," said Elliot Wnek, in between plays. "Here we go.”
Wnek, a proud son in the stands Sunday. His daughters held a sign that read “Go Pa Pa Don!”
One thing fans were buying into was the Sugar Skulls gear. From T-shirts to hats and rally towels, fans grabbed what they could from the stands at TCC.
“The idea behind the hats, the guitars, the face paint was to encourage other people to have the same passion and enthusiasm for the team," said Cameron. "If a team is going to thrive here in Tucson, you need to have fan buy-in and we are all about that.”
The Sugar Skulls will return to the TCC on Sunday, March 31 to host the San Diego Strike Force at 3 p.m.
