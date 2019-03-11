The Garden of Gethsemane vandalized for second time in four years

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Parks and Rec released a statement saying the Garden of Gethsemane has been closed due to vandalism.
The garden is located on 670 West Congress Avenue, next to the Santa Cruz River on West Congress Street. The garden depicts religious sculptures by artist, Felix Lucero, who created Christ at the Last Supper and the Holy Family at the Crucifixion. According to tucsonaz.gov, the garden’s purpose is to create a peaceful and religious space where weddings and small gatherings could be held.
The Garden of Gethsemane faced vandalism in March of 2015, when the head of Judas was dismembered and stolen.
It is not yet clear how the statues were vandalized this time, however, repairs for the statue are being made and Tucson Parks and Rec says the garden will open once the statue has been restored.
The identity of the vandal(s) is not known and police are asking anyone with any information on this incident to contact 88-CRIME. you can remain anonymous.
