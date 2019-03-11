Hot air balloons light up the desert

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A new light was shed on an old tradition in Marana Saturday, March 9.
The MHC Healthcare Foundation hosted the Balloon Glow and Wine Tasting event at the Marana Western Heritage Arena.
The fundraising event featured tethered hot air balloon rides, food trucks, live entertainment and a kids play area.
"We had in mind that there was going to be a lot of people that showed up, but not at this level," said Dr. Herman with the MHC Healthcare Foundation. "We are very excited tonight."
The foundation started off small six years ago, but it is making a big impact.
"We have a lot to give and people are taking notice of what we're doing here," Herman said.
Dr. Solarzano said the proceeds from the event will go to help them give back and take care of the community.
“All the proceeds go to helping out any of our clinics and any of our MHC clinics extend throughout Tucson, and the Marana area,” he said.
