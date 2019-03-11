Nick Foles gets $88 million contract from Jaguars

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - According to several reports, quarterback Nick Foles has signed a $88 million, four-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
At least $50 million of it is guaranteed for Foles, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles two seasons ago.
The move will likely end Blake Bortles’ runs with the Jags.
Foles played most of his collegiate career at the University of Arizona before being selected in the third round of the 2012 draft.
He also played for the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.
Foles’ signing was made possible when the Jaguars cleared $30 million in salary cap space by releasing defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, running back Carlos Hyde and long-snapper Carson Tinker.
Philadelphia opted not to use the franchise tag on Foles, allowing him to hit the open market.
Jacksonville has not parted ways with Bortles yet, but the team is expected to do so this week. Cutting Bortles would create another $4.5 million in salary cap space.
