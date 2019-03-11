Pedestrian struck by vehicle on south side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian struck by a vehicle was seriously injured on Monday, March 11, according to Tucson police.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the collision happened shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way.
The intersection was closed to allow police to investigate the crash.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately available.
