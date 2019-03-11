Pima Community College presents Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College Bernal Gallery presents the artwork of students from all six Pima campuses in the Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit.
The exhibit has been recognized as an important event for emerging artists in southern Arizona, giving Pima students the opportunity to present their work in a professional venue to be viewed by the general public.
A reception with an awards ceremony is held Thursday, April 11, 3-5 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Additional works, selected by the jurors, are installed at the Extension Gallery, Tucson International Airport March 29 through September 6.
Distinguished jurors for this year’s exhibition are Elouise Rusk, former owner and director of Obsidian Gallery specializing in metals, ceramic, mixed media and sculpture; Daphne Srinivasan, publicity and sales associate at Etherton Gallery; and Michael Fenlason, chief curator and artistic director of the Tubac Center of the Arts and former staff grants writer for Tucson Museum of Art. Awards, gift certificates and prizes are awarded to selected student artists.
Pima Community College Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery is located at the Center for the Arts on West Campus, 2202 West Anklam Road in Tucson (just west of downtown). For more information about this exhibition please contact the gallery at 520-206-6942 or centerforthearts@pima.edu.
