Pima Community College presents Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit

Distinguished jurors for this year’s exhibition are Elouise Rusk, former owner and director of Obsidian Gallery specializing in metals, ceramic, mixed media and sculpture; Daphne Srinivasan, publicity and sales associate at Etherton Gallery; and Michael Fenlason, chief curator and artistic director of the Tubac Center of the Arts and former staff grants writer for Tucson Museum of Art. Awards, gift certificates and prizes are awarded to selected student artists.