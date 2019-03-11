Police seek man convicted of aggravated assault, stalking

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - According to Pima County Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted 40-year-old Jamie Jackson of one count of aggravated assault, five counts of aggravated harassment, and one count of stalking.
A warrant was issued for his arrest when Jackson did not show up for the verdict March 8.
Jackson allegedly has a criminal history that includes arrests for domestic violence.
According to Pima County Attorney’s Office, in September of 2016, Jackson and his girlfriend had an argument when she went to her room and closed the door. Jackson chased after her, pinned her down on the bed, and wrapped his hands around her throat until she lost consciousness. Jackson then left.
The victim obtained a restraining order, but Jackson continued to call, text, and send messages to her for several months. Jackson then started leaving gifts at her house and on her car outside of her office.
The victim did not call the police to report Jackson until one day in February of 2017 when she left work to find him waiting for her in the parking lot. She sped away and he jumped in his car and chased after her.
She called 911 and was on the phone with dispatchers when Jackson pulled up beside her and called her name.
When he realized she was on the phone, he sped away.
Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the the Tucson Police Department. If you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
Jackson has made suicidal statements and has said he will shoot at any law enforcement officers he sees in the hope of dying.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
