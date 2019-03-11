Powerball player wins $50,000 with ticket sold in Tucson; jackpot rolls over

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Check your Powerball tickets! A ticket sold at a Tucson convenience store is worth $50,000 to someone.
The ticket was bought at the Circle K at 3602 N. Oracle Road.
The winning numbers for the Saturday, March 9, drawing were 5, 6, 45, 55, 59, with the Powerball number 14.
The person matched four numbers and the Powerball to win the prize.
No tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $448 million. Choosing the cash option would bring a winner an estimated $271.7 million.
