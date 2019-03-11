1 Seminoles walk away with a series win over #12 Arizona Softball

TUCSON, AZ - Dani Morgan hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning, helping top-ranked Florida State top 12th-ranked Arizona 4-3 in the rubber game of a three-game series at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Alyssa Denham (6-2) took the loss in the circle for Arizona (18-7). She struck out seven in seven innings.
Malia Martinez’s two-run single in the 3rd gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead but two walks by Denham in the fifth set the stage for Morgan’s go-ahead blast for the Seminoles (25-2).
The loss wraps up the nonconference portion of Arizona's schedule.
UA is set to host No. 24 Oregon in a three-game series next weekend at Hillenbrand. The Cats and the Ducks will meet Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m.).
