Snake activity begins to increase in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - As we move into spring, experts want to remind you rattlesnakes are coming out of hiding, increasing the chance of you being bitten.
The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at the University of Arizona said right now is the time to be alert.
Interim Director Dr. Steve Dudley said the center starts to see more calls this month and continuing until the fall, with activity varying month to month.
“Typically it’s a bell-shaped curve. January through February, maybe one or two a month, March, April, May, June, a ton. Then July, August still a lot but maybe a little bit less and we see snake bites well into October," he said.
Dudley said the best advice is to stay away from rattlesnakes if you encounter them, as it could lead to a hospital visit, advice some snake-bite victims don’t follow.
Click here to see some dos-and-don’ts from the poison control center: http://azpoison.com/venom/rattlesnakes
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.