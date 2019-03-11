Sugar Skulls roll in home opener

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls made it two wins in two tries for the new franchise with a 62-42 victory Sunday over the Bismarck Bucks in the home opener at Tucson Arena.
5, 198 fans attended the first home game in franchise history.
Quarterback Matt Behrendt, started for the second time, and led the Sugar Skulls with an impressive aerial assault, lighting up the Bucks defense for 234 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Sugar Skulls (2-0) led 35-7 at halftime.
Linebacker Zach Allen paced the stingy defense with 12 tackles.
Running back Shad Thornton, who did not dress for last week’s game, had 113 yards of total offense, rushing for 82 yards and one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
This victory sets up a matchup of unbeaten teams next week in the budding in state rivalry against the Arizona Rattlers. The Rattlers (2-0) had a bye in Week 3.
Notes
- Cornerback Cam Gaddis, from Santa Rita High School and Pima Community College in Tucson, snagged his first interception of the year on a tip in the end zone.
- Wide Receiver Shaq Curenton had another multi touchdown game, with two receiving touchdowns after catching three last week. He has 136 yards on the season.
Copyright 2019 Tucson Sugar Skulls. All rights reserved.
David Kelly contributed to this story.