Tombstone city attorney facing assault charges in alleged domestic violence incident

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies in Cochise County have arrested the Tombstone city attorney for suspected assault.
According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Randall Bays was arrested at his home for suspected domestic violence this past weekend. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and was released Saturday morning, March 9 on his own recognizance.
A woman claiming to be his ex-wife alleged that Bays slammed her arm in a car door. He had come to her residence after she had declined his invitation to dinner.
A friend took her to hospital for treatment.
