ACTION DAY: Storm bringing rain to valley, snow to mountains

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Tuesday, March 12 because of rain.
A storm system moved across southern Arizona on Monday afternoon, bringing widespread valley rain and significant mountain snow. There is a winter storm warning in effect through Tuesday.
Locations 6,500 feet and above - like Summerhaven and Chiricahua Mountains - could see up to 18 inches of snow with low visibility.
Widespread rain will filter into our area overnight with some embedded storms and heavy downpours. This will continue on and off for the next 24 hours. The weather will begin to clear up Wednesday.
TUESDAY: 90 percent chance for rain. Daytime highs will be much cooler at 60 degrees. Breezy.
TUESDAY NIGHT: 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: 20 percent chance of lingering showers. Clouds clearing with a high of 60 degrees.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Low 70s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
