Aztecs to open NJCAA tournament against Cecil Community College

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College will open play in the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament against Cecil Community College.
The Aztecs (26-6), who earned the No. 3 seed, will play the Athletics Tuesday, March 19 at the Mary Miller Center in Danville, Illinois. Tip off is set for 9 a.m. Arizona time.
Pima lost 89-85 to No. 1 seed Triton College in the championship game last season.
The full NJCAA bracket can be found HERE.
The Aztecs are coming off a 107-73 win over Scottsdale Community College Saturday to clinch their third straight NJCAA Region I, Division II title.
