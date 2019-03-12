Cochise County doctor accused of murder conspiracy

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A former doctor in Cochise County who had his medical license revoked several months ago is now accused of conspiring to commit first degree murder.
Glenn Robertson is currently in the Pima County Adult Detention Center on a one-million-dollar bond, according to the department’s inmate listing.
A spokeswoman for the Arizona Attorney General's Office said no comment would be given.
The felony criminal complaint for Robertson states “on or about Dec. 18, 2018” he conspired to have someone killed. That date is a little more than a month after the Arizona Medical Board voted to revoke his license to practice medicine in the state.
Prior to that, the board voted to suspend his license in June, 2018. The board’s decision followed Robertson’s failure to submit to a drug test. A prescription monitoring report provided to the medical board showed between June 11, 2017 and June 11, 2018, Robertson wrote 929 prescriptions for benzodiazepines and 3,582 prescriptions for opioids.
Robertson’s next court date is a preliminary hearing on March 19 in Pima County Justice Court.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.