Council member requests action at dangerous intersection

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson council member Regina Romero is requesting immediate action be taken to improve safety at an intersection that has seen four deadly crashes in a little more than five years, the most recent last month.
Cholla High School senior Joana Sendino died on Feb. 28 after being struck by a car while she was crossing Silverlake Road, near Cottonwood Lane.
Previously, crashes at the intersection killed in 2014, 2015 and 2017 killed a pedestrian, a bicyclist and a motorcyclist.
Romero wrote a memo to the director to the Tucson Department of Transportation. She wants something to be done to protect everyone who uses the intersection.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.