Dr. Andrew Weil commits $15M to name UA Center for Integrative Medicine, bringing total to $20M

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Integrative medicine pioneer, best-selling author and philanthropist, Dr. Andrew Weil, has committed $15 million to name the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine – adding to his previous gifts totaling $5 million in philanthropic support – ensuring the University of Arizona is the world’s nexus of integrative medicine education, research and innovation.
In addition to renaming the center, Weil's commitment establishes the Andrew Weil Endowed Chair in Integrative Medicine, the Andrew Weil Endowed Chair for Research in Integrative Medicine and the Andrew Weil Endowed Program Fund for Integrative Medicine.
Weil will be joined at the news conference by UA President Robert C. Robbins, UA Senior Vice President for Health Sciences Dr. Michael D. Dake, and Center for Integrative Medicine Executive Director Dr. Victoria H. Maizes.
Registration for the event is closed to members of the public.
