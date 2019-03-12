FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain and mountain snow!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A winter storm system is moving across Southern Arizona bringing us widespread valley rain and significant mountain snow into Wednesday along with cool temps and breezy conditions. Things dry out and warm up for the weekend!
TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 90% chance for rain. Daytime highs will be much cooler at 60 degrees. Breezy.
TONIGHT: 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of lingering showers. Clouds clearing with a high of 60 degrees.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Low 70s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
