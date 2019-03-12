OPERATION DEEP FREEZE: The Salvation Army provides shelter for all when temperatures drop

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army has officially declared Operation Deep Freeze and is asking the community for supplies and donations.
When: Nov. 15 to March 30 when the temperature drops to 35 degrees, or 40 degrees with precipitation
Where: The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House located on 1002 N. Main Ave.
Donations are needed to help keep people warm this winter. New or gently-used coats, blankets, gloves, socks and sweaters can be dropped off at any Naughton’s Plumbing location or at the Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave.
When the temperature drops to 35 degrees, or 40 degrees with precipitation, we will open our doors for anyone seeking overnight shelter.
The Salvation Army will determine by 9 a.m. of a given day if Operation Deep Freeze is in effect. We will be accepting anyone seeking shelter up until 9 p.m.
For more information about Operation Deep Freeze, please call the Hospitality House at (520) 795-9671.
