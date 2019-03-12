PCSD holding free car seat safety event

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to funds from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is holding a FREE car seat safety event this weekend.
According to a recent news release, the event will be on Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and will be held across the street from the following address - 2600 North Wyatt Drive.
This event is part of Tucson Medical Center's Annual Be Safe Saturday.
Trained PCSD deputies, officers, and community partners will be on hand to help attendees make sure they are using the proper car seat and that it is installed correctly.
Car crashes are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children age 1 to 19 years old and a way to help prevent that is to make sure all car seats are properly installed.
