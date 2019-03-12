Pima County inmate convicted of assaulting an officer

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County Jail inmate has been convicted of attacking a Pima County corrections officer.
Niger Noriega was an inmate in Pima County Jail in Sep. 2018 when he was in the dayroom at a time he was not permitted to be there. A corrections officer ordered him to return to his cell. This prompted Noriega to attack the officer by repeatedly punching him in the face for the duration of a full minute; breaking the officer’s nose and causing the injury to require stitches.
On Friday, March 8, a jury convicted Noriega of aggravated assault on an officer, causing temporary but substantial disfigurement. He was found not guilty of aggravated assault on a corrections employee and assault.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
According to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Noriega has served time for burglary and assault convictions from Mohave County.
He also has a long history of causing problems while in jail according to the ADOC.
He has faced multiple disciplinary actions for drug and weapon possession, assaulting an inmate, disobeying orders and disorderly conduct.
