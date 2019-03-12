Rep. Grijalva takes action to permanently protect dreamers, TPS recipients and ‘Dream and Promise Act’

“Over the past two years, President Trump threw the lives of millions of Dreamers and TPS recipients into disarray when he cruelly ended the DACA program and cancelled TPS. Instead of forcing them to languish in legal limbo, this legislation provides permanent protections to the millions of Dreamers and TPS recipients who serve in our military, attend our schools, and work alongside us each day. While the policies of the Trump Administration separate families and terrorize immigrant communities, this legislation will keep families together by providing recipients of DACA, TPS, and DED with the pathway to U.S. citizenship that they deserve.