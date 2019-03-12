Rep. Grijalva takes action to permanently protect dreamers, TPS recipients and ‘Dream and Promise Act’

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Today, House Democrats introduced H.R. 6, the Dream and Promise Act, which provides Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) recipients with a pathway to citizenship. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, an original cosponsor of the bill, issued the following statement:
“Over the past two years, President Trump threw the lives of millions of Dreamers and TPS recipients into disarray when he cruelly ended the DACA program and cancelled TPS. Instead of forcing them to languish in legal limbo, this legislation provides permanent protections to the millions of Dreamers and TPS recipients who serve in our military, attend our schools, and work alongside us each day. While the policies of the Trump Administration separate families and terrorize immigrant communities, this legislation will keep families together by providing recipients of DACA, TPS, and DED with the pathway to U.S. citizenship that they deserve.
“It is now up to my Republican colleagues and President Trump to support this solution, which is the least they can do after Trump heartlessly ended the programs and created this problem in the first place. It is critical that this legislation comes to the floor as quickly as possible, and I look forward to supporting it.”
