Sinema speaks to credit unions on bipartisan solutions to help families build better lives

“Credit unions play a critical role in our communities. They make a difference for working families saving for a car or a home, for students trying to afford college, and for parents hoping to create greater opportunities for their kids. The business loans credit unions provide investment in our communities, create jobs, and move our economy forward…Everyday Arizonans, like Americans all across this country, want the opportunity to work hard and build better lives for themselves and their kids. They want Washington to either support that effort or get out of the way - and I agree. There are actions we can take right now to help families become more financially secure, help businesses grow, and move our country forward,” said Sinema, a member of the Senate Banking Committee.