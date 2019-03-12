Tucson man wanted in Virginia obscenity case

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Virginia are looking for a Tucson man in connection with several obscenity-related offenses.
According to information from the Virginia Division of Capitol Police, 50-year-old Erik A. Johansson allegedly sent multiple emails containing photos of male genitalia to staff members of the Virginia General Assembly.
Police obtained warrants on Tuesday, March 12, charging Johansson with one count each of producing/possessing obscene material and using a computer to commit a certain obscenity offense. Each charge is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Johansson has a last known address in Tucson. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Capitol Police Communications Center at (804) 786-2120.
The emails were sent in December 2018.
