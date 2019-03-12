Woman attacked by jaguar says she wasn’t trying to take selfie

PHOENIX, AZ - The woman attacked by a jaguar at the Wildlife World Zoo near Phoenix told CBS Evening News she wasn’t trying to take a selfie.
The woman, who only gave her first name as Leanne, is trying to refute initial reports about what led to the attack.
Zoo officials have said the woman crossed a barrier to get a photo and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her arm when the animal attacked Saturday, March 8.
Leanne told CBS Evening News that isn’t true.
“I never crossed the barrier," she said. " I was not trying to get a selfie. If I was trying to get a selfie, I think my injuries would be in a different place. I was never in the enclosure. I never passed the barrier, but I do admit to leaning over the barrier.”
The zoo said Leanne apologized for the incident, but she said the apology was not an admission of trying to take a selfie.
“I apologized to the zoo because they don’t need this,” she said. “They don’t need the backlash -- the media. I never went to the media; I never would have. I didn’t want this big thing that’s now apparently national.”
She said the jaguar’s paw came through the fence — a fence that she would now like to see moved back.
“I was in the wrong for leaning over the barrier, but I do think the zoo should look into move their fence back,” Leanne said. “I was told that it was at federal regulation, but if that jaguar can get her paw through the fence, anybody can reach out. I’m not the first, and if they don’t move the fence, I’m probably not going to be the last.”
AZ Family said it has reached out to the Wildlife World Zoo for further comment, but has not heard back.
