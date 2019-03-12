Yuma sector border patrol apprehends nearly 750 illegal aliens over the weekend

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended large groups of mostly Central American families this weekend, many of whom required medical attention.
Agents arrested almost 750 illegal aliens, most of whom were family groups from Central America who walked through the Colorado River vehicle barriers near Yuma and surrendered to agents. Approximately 87 percent were Guatemalan with the remaining being from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Ecuador.
To date in Fiscal Year 2019, Yuma Sector has seen a 230 percent increase in family unit apprehensions and a 36 percent increase in unaccompanied alien children apprehensions when compared to year to date numbers last year.
Yuma Sector agents provided medical treatment to 137 illegal aliens, either through medically certified agents, contract medical personnel at the stations or by transporting the subjects to local hospitals. Some of the medical ailments included: pregnancy complications, lacerations, blisters, respiratory issues, chicken pox, lice and scabies.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
