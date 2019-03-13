Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson opens newly updated clubhouse

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Steve Daru Branch celebrated the reveal of the newly renovated Clubhouse on Friday, March 8.
The Club had their learning center and games room renovated and now renovations are going on in the building’s gym. The updates will help provide more than 100 kids and teens per day with a safer space to participate in various sports and games and engage in educational activities, while make lasting memories and friendships in a safe environment.
Renovations were provided by Renovations Across the Nation, a partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Lowe's.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson was chosen for Arizona and received a $50,000 grant from Lowe's for the renovations.
Lowe’s also provided hands-on support with a volunteer force of more than 1,000 employees that help complete critical repairs at Renovation Across the Nation Clubs.
