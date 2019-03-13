CBP officers seize $153K worth of hard drugs

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly 46 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl on Tuesday from two separate drug seizures.
CBP Office of Field Operations Officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 25-year-old Nogales woman for further inspection of her BMW sedan when she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico Tuesday morning. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine, CBP officers seized more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine which had been hidden within the rocker panels. The drugs are worth an estimated $133,000.
That afternoon, CBP officers at the pedestrian entrance of the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 22-year-old U.S. citizen presently living in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, for further questioning. A search of the woman led to the discovery of just more than 1.5 pounds of fentanyl, with an estimated value of nearly $21,000. The drugs were hidden under her arms and inside her jacket.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicles. The subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.