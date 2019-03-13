Facebook is down for some, Instgram is being glitchy, too

(Gray News) - Facebook seems to be down in various forms particularly for those who are trying to log in on desktop. Some mobile apps seem to be working.
As for Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, the feed is showing up for some, but not others, but everyone is having trouble posting anything.
The last time Facebook went down was Nov. 20 - and it took Instgram with it then as well.
So of course, people are taking to Twitter for memes and mocking.
Right now, news outlets aren’t sure how you’re getting to this article because Facebook drives so much traffic... So thanks for clicking!
And there’s still SnapChat - so you can post weird filters; TikTok so you can pretend you’re on MTV in the late ’80s. And there’s probably some other underground social media network your kids aren’t telling you about.
