FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy day ahead!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A winter storm system is moving across Southern Arizona bringing us widespread valley rain and significant mountain snow into Wednesday along with cool temps and breezy conditions. Things dry out and warm up for the weekend!
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of lingering morning showers. Clouds clearing with a high of 60 degrees. Gusty WSW winds.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Low 70s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs around 80 degrees.
