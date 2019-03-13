Mitt Romney blew out his birthday candles in a weird way, but there’s a reason

(CNN) - When Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted out a video of his staff presenting him, on his 72nd birthday, with a cake made out of his favorite snack – Twinkies – you’d think the Twinkies would be the story.
Nope.
What everyone else was saying “holy cow” about was the method in which he blew out the candles. He picked up each individual candle and blew it out.
“The Daily Show” called him an “incredibly lifelike Mitbot.”
In the video, Romney said he was getting a wish for each candle. Even so, someone tweeted, “you don’t get a wish for each one, buddy.”
True, most big time politicians try to blow out their candles all at once.
Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark, once presented Former President George W. Bush with a cake surrounded by candles. She finished off the candles Bush missed on his first blow.
Hillary Clinton once needed help blowing out a final candle from Bill.
Even so, Romney does things differently. After all, this is the guy who tried to iron or steam his shirt while wearing it.
Life isn’t fair. It’s your birthday, you post a nice little video moment to your social media, and you get burned by your own candles.
But Romney takes the cake for consideration. He told TMZ he had a bit of a cold and didn’t want to spray his germs all over the Twinkies for everybody else to eat.
A study by ccsenet.org found blowing out birthday candles increases cake bacteria by 1,400 percent.
