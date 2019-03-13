Pac-12 Tournament: USC sends Arizona home early with 78-65 loss

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Wildcats’ season likely ended on a sour note Wednesday with a 78-65 loss to Southern Cal in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.
The ninth-seeded Wildcats (17-15, 8-10 Pac-12) entered the tournament as two-time defending champions and were looking for their sixth Pac-12 tournament title. it was their 22nd tournament appearance.
Arizona has almost no chance of making the NCAA tournament and even an NIT invite may be a stretch. But the Wildcats could get to play in the CollegeInsider.com tournament
The Trojans (16-16, 8-10) are the No. 8 seed in this year’s tournament.
Arizona is 5-1 against USC in Pac-12 Tournament play now. The Widlcats beat the Trojans, 75-61, in last year’s championship game to win their second-straight tournament title.
On Arizona’s current roster, only Dylan Smith, Brandon Randolph and Alex Barcello have appeared in the Pac-12 tournament.
In their previous regular-season meeting, host USC defeated Arizona, 80-57, on Jan. 24.
