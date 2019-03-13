Police: Teacher ran ‘fight club’ out of classroom in CA

CLOVERDALE, CA (KPIX/CNN) - A high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of arranging student fights in his classroom.
The alleged fight club happened at least two days last week before another teacher heard about it and reported it.
The incidents allegedly happened during school hours in a special education class.
Students say the teacher, Federico Vargas, was acting as a referee.
At least one of the fights was recorded on a cell phone, and that’s how the district has identified at least 10 kids who either witnessed or participated in the fights.
“This just, it hit me in the gut. It hurts me to know that potentially some of my students, some of our students in this town, were placed in a situation that was unsafe, based on the allegations,” said Jeremy Decker, superintendent of Cloverdale School District.
One student said fights aren’t that uncommon.
“I think the fact that it was a special ed classroom is wrong and that it’s not appropriate - but kids do ‘bodies’ like that all the time. I don’t think they had to go that far with him being arrested,” said Lillian Robeldo, a Cloverdale High freshman.
