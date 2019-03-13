Safford Police requesting charges for CDO wrestler who assaulted a Salpointe Coach

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Safford Police Department is requesting charges against the Canyon Del Oro wrestler who assaulted a high school coach during a meet last month.
Safford Police Chief Joe Brugman said Wednesday the case was submitted to the Graham County Attorney’s Office for review. Detectives are requesting aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges against the 18-year-old wrestler, as well as a disorderly conduct charge against his father.
KOLD News 13 has decided not to share the name of the student and parent involved due to no charges being filed at this time.
The incident happened after a match between the CDO wrestler and Salpointe Catholic High School coach during the sectional meet at Safford High School on February 2.
Multiple videos were sent to KOLD News 13 following the tense situation, which show the CDO wrestler elbow a Salpointe wrestler in the neck. The wrestler was disqualified with that move.
KOLD News 13 has blurred the face of the CDO wrestler involved.
According to a report provided by a Safford Police Department, the Salpointe coach told an officer the two wrestlers had been involved in a prior altercation a few weeks before the match, where “his wrestler was bit on the finger.”
In the videos provided to KOLD News 13, the CDO wrestler runs up behind the Salpointe coach and tackles him after a handshake.
According to the police report, the Salpointe coach told the CDO wrestler “you’re better than that” referring to the wrestler’s illegal elbow and push. The CDO wrestler responded with an expletive remark.
The report goes on to state the CDO wrestler and his father ran from the gym towards a Walmart after the incident. The wrestler told the officer he tackled the Salpointe coach because “he had his father in a headlock,” but the report states no witnesses ever said that happened.
Amphitheater Public Schools provided this statement on Sunday night, Feb. 3:
“Amphitheater Public Schools is aware of the incident that occurred at a wrestling match on Saturday. The District is investigating and will follow its Code of Conduct in determining any disciplinary action.”
