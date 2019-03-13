Sinema highlights Arizona’s leadership in the space industry

Arizona State University is leading Psyche, a groundbreaking study in partnership with NASA to visit the asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The Psyche spacecraft is targeted to launch in summer of 2022 and travel to the asteroid using solar-electric propulsion, arriving in 2026. The University of Arizona is working with NASA on the OSIRIS-REx project, which aims to bring an asteroid home for the first time in U.S. history.