Sinema highlights Arizona’s leadership in the space industry

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona senior Senator, Kyrsten Sinema, spoke today at the Senate Commerce Committee’s hearing on the new global space race and highlighted Arizona’s leadership in making sure America leads in the “New Space” economy. Sinema called on the Senate to find strong bipartisan solutions to maintain partnerships and address the challenges America faces in the new global space race.
“In Arizona, NASA has a broad stakeholder community comprised of industry, universities, and support service providers…These partnerships ensure America is able to remain competitive as we enter into a new space race,” said Sinema, a ranking member of the Senate Commerce Aviation and Space Subcommittee.
In today’s commerce hearing, Sinema specifically cited World View, Raytheon, Honeywell, Orbital ATK, Vector, Arizona State University, and the University of Arizona as examples of NASA’s Arizona-based stakeholder community.
The space industry across Arizona continues to be at the forefront of space exploration. As ranking member of the Senate Commerce Aviation and Space Subcommittee, Sinema is committed to ensuring the space industry can continue to grow.
Arizona State University is leading Psyche, a groundbreaking study in partnership with NASA to visit the asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The Psyche spacecraft is targeted to launch in summer of 2022 and travel to the asteroid using solar-electric propulsion, arriving in 2026. The University of Arizona is working with NASA on the OSIRIS-REx project, which aims to bring an asteroid home for the first time in U.S. history.
