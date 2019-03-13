Tucson police DROVE patrol moves to Speedway

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have starting a new patrol to get drivers to slow down and to get off their phones.
The patrol is called the DROVE patrol. DROVE stands for, Directed Response of Vehicular Enforcement.
The motorcycle officers will be placed at different locations along Speedway Boulevard for this week’s patrol. They will be looking for drivers that are speeding, running red lights, not wearing their seat belts and jaywalking pedestrians.
Last week, the officers were in the area of Ft. Lowell and Swan. They made 53 stops during that patrol. 52 of the stops were for speeding and one was for violating the hands-free ordinance.
