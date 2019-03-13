USBP arrest local man smuggling fentanyl

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Nogales Border Patrol agents arrested an Arizona man for smuggling dangerous fentanyl pills through the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Tuesday morning.
Agents referred a commercial shuttle van for an additional immigration inspection of the passengers and discovered one of the passengers, an 18-year-old Nogales resident, was attempting to conceal a bundle under his clothing. After a subsequent inspection of the bundle, agents identified that it contained dozens of pills laced with small amounts of fentanyl.
The pills, which weighed nearly 400 grams and have an estimated value of $12K, were seized and transported to the Nogales Station for processing along with the man, who was arrested for narcotic smuggling. He will remain in custody pending a disposition is his case.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
